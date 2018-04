Staff Pick

After amassing 3.4 million followers on YouTube for his cantankerous outbursts, Angry Grandpa — a.k.a. Charlie Green — passed away in December following a diagnosis of cirrhosis of the liver. He was 67. In one of this last tweets, the man known for videos of him and his son pranking each other, said, “SOMEONE TELL DEATH TO KISS MY ASS! I AIN’T READY YET!!!!!” His viewers weren’t ready either. The internet will be a much quieter place without him. RIP. —Kinsey Gidick