Best local who reminded us to stand up for what we believe in 

Staff Pick

It was a hectic afternoon at CP when we broke the news that Muhiyidin Moye, also known as Muhiyidin d’Baha, had passed. We found out later in the day, and we stayed in after hours verifying everything we could before we published the devastating update. The quotes, articles, videos, and photos that re-surfaced after his death reminded us of what it’s like to live in the moment and stand for your principles. He lived his truth and inspired us to do the same, no matter what vitriol or disdain he attracted with his activism. In a video explaining why he jumped for a Confederate battle flag being brandished outside of a speech by activist Bree Newsome at the College of Charleston last year, he cited the disappointed faces of the older, African-American folks who were counter-protesting the Secessionist Party’s antics as his instant motivation for the grandiose leap. That kind of impulse, simultaneously aware of your surroundings and in tune with your emotions, is something few of us allow ourselves to express. Thankfully, Muhiyidin did. —Adam Manno