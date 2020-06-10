It’s hard to go too far in Charleston and not see Patch Whisky’s massive, colorful mural work. From the wall outside his longtime Park Circle workshop to the Charleston Bus that bops around the area, you can’t miss Patch Whisky’s mischievous monsters. (And don’t miss him on the Best for Business podcast with his buddy Dan.) Patch may be ubiquitous around the Holy City, but he’s in demand nationwide too. So, next time you’re traveling, keep an eye out for Patch’s monsters. They’ll surely be up to no good. —Sam Spence

Runner-Up: Tami Boyce