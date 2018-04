Christian Senger has been a rodeo star in this town for years now. Senger’s taken wranglin’ to new heights, lassoing something even more unwieldy than bucking broncos — the happenings of our fair city. From interviews with local celebs to listicles about the best places to park your horse, Senger is our go-to for what to do in Charleston.

Runner-up: @ChasCityPaper