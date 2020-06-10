When Brooke Ryan returned to Charleston in 2014, she asked herself if people even wanted her back on local radio. Six years later and she knows they did. “When something like this [award] happens, it just makes us feel like, ‘Yes, we’re supposed to be here,’ ” she said. Ryan is one third of the popular morning talk show Two Girls and a Guy. On the program, Ryan discusses life, Charleston and entertainment with her co-hosts and friends Tanya Brown and Mike Edwards. In the last six years, the 2020 Best Radio Personality said she’s learned that, “Above all else, people love local here.” Although the landscape has changed some, Charlestonians still love supporting the local radio stations and music, she said. “My favorite thing, by far, is that I get to wake up every morning and talk to my best friends,” she added. “Tanya and Mike truly are my family, and not only that, the relationships that we forge with our listeners is the same way.” —Heath Ellison

Runner-Up: Richard Todd, 105.5 The Bridge