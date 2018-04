Son of a motherless goat! Philip Michael Cohen, Lindsay Collins, and Nikki Anhalt are the most wildly entertaining act on the wagon train circuit. These three amigos continue to entertain and enlighten us about all things food and bev and now they have their own cantina HQ to boot. If you need a new podcast to listen to, Effin B Radio will set your cork to bobbin’.

Runner-up: GSD Entrepreneur Podcast