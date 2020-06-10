Support the Charleston City Paper | Our June 9 endorsements

Best Local Investigative Reporter 

Harve Jacobs, WCSC Live 5 News

click to enlarge harve-jacobs-rsmith_1square_bestinvestigativereporter.jpg

Ruta Smith

Readers Pick

When Harve Jacobs started at Channel 2, the reporter at the time promised him he would leave him his contact list, but Jacobs walked in on his first day, and it was gone. That taught him to develop his own sources right away.

Since then, Jacobs has been around the block, taking a break from TV news and finding his way back through Channel 5 in 1994, becoming a police reporter once again after a short stint as the medical producer. Finding your way out of a field and then back into it is no small feat, especially with all the technological developments that have changed journalism lately.

“I feel pretty blessed about it,” Jacobs said. “The news business has changed so much in the last few years, with social media. Thank goodness I adapted, because I have almost 10,000 followers on Facebook and Twitter.”

Now that’s a contact list worth keeping to yourself. The next reporter in line can find their own. —Skyler Baldwin

Runner-Up: Rebecca Collett, WCBD News 2

