Home, home on the range, where the millennials and the golden doodles play! It’s hard to feed a whole city of young, gluten-free, Whole30, paleo, fill in the gosh darn blank of “healthy” foodies — but fear not, Boone Hall Farms’ CSA has got y’all covered. Featuring both full and half shares, this CSA will feed your whole wagon — with even more left over for, err, entertaining on the trail.

Runner-up: Legare Farms