Support local journalism by donating to the City Paper

You searched for:

  • [X]2020
  • [X]Recreation, Health, & Beauty
Start over

Narrow Search

Other Searches

  |  

Best Local Athlete 

Parker Milner

click to enlarge parker_milner-7.jpg

Ruta Smith

Readers Pick


stingrayshockey.com

After seven years of professional hockey, four of which were with the South Carolina Stingrays, I decided to retire in March. As the new City Paper cuisine editor, it’s of course surreal to be named Best Local Athlete.

I started playing hockey 25 years ago, and since, it’s taken me all over the world. From Boston to California to Australia, I’ve truly been everywhere, but I made my final and most important stop in 2016. Coming to Charleston completely changed my life, and my time with the Stingrays allowed me to play the game I love in a place that immediately felt like home.

I would be hard pressed to sum up my time with the Stingrays in anything less than a short nonfiction, but thinking back to each game I played this season, I remember the rare feeling that comes with athletic competition. You’re so fully in the moment that all other concerns are pushed aside. This season, the 25 teammates I shared these moments with made each win, loss, save and goal that much more memorable.

My four years with the South Carolina Stingrays and hockey career as a whole were truly a dream come true. Thank you City Paper readers for one last memory. —Parker Milner

Runner-up: Kyle Busey, Surfer

Share
Tweet

Location Details

Tags: , ,

Previous Winners

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS