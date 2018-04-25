Best Little Gym That Could 

Staff Pick

Have I mentioned I live on Johns Island? When I learned a cycling studio/gym would be opening on the island — less than five minutes from my house! — I let out a deep and long, “Yeeehawwww!” Almost every day I try and get bendy at Urban Yoga downtown, but sometimes, especially on the weekend, I need to sweat it out closer to home. The family owned gym is small, but super clean and professional. The TRX class will kick your butt, and based on my friend’s Facebook updates, the spin class will too. And partner, let me tell ya, you can’t beat the location. — Mary Scott Hardaway