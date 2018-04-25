Best Little Earrings That Could 

Staff Pick

I remember the exact words I uttered when I first discovered the beautiful beaded creations by local artist Paulina Rodriguez: “Oh, wow.” The delicate earrings are colorful and intricate, a lovely homage to the designer’s grandmothers, who her company is named after — Lina Rosa. Last year Rodriguez was named a runner-up for Garden & Gun’s Made in the South competition, which honors regional makers of everything from foodstuffs to, say, killer little earrings. You can peruse Rodriguez’s goods online or pick them up in person at Mylkbar Eco Nails + Beauty in Mt. Pleasant. —Connelly Hardaway