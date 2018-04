Staff Pick

I didn’t fangirl over Jason Segel at YALLFest this year. Just kidding! Segel straight lassoed me in with his talk at Charleston Music Hall about his YA trilogy, Otherworld, co-written with Kirsten Miller. The guy opened with a song, y’all, a song. There’s something pretty special about seeing a TV and movie star talk nerdy about young adult books and I’m really glad I got to see it all unfold. —Connelly Hardaway