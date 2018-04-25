Best Lit Brunch 

Staff Pick

Last year, creative curators IllVibeTheTribe debuted Recovery Brunch, a special day of organic brunch specials at Dell'z On The Macon, the Reynolds Avenue spinoff of Dellz on King and Dellz Uptown. The day features not only delicious eats that are good for you but also #allthevibes with live, local DJs like IllVibe's own SistaMisses. Filled to the brim with folks itching to fix a hangover with a shot of juice or a plate of goodness, the restaurant is always hopping. Pair that with the beats turned up loud, and this brunch is lit, y'all. —Kelly Rae Smith