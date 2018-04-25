Best Lifestyle Reinvention 

Staff Pick

Last year, Sean Brock not only overcame his addiction, he did it publicly — the world renowned chef shared his sobriety story in the New York Times. One year later, he remains sober and by all accounts is the healthiest he's ever been. As he recently told Bon Appetit, changing his lifestyle has also changed his cooking. "It becomes not just about deliciousness; it's how you feel: Your soul, your body, and your brain. It pushes you to find new ways to get depth into cooking, because the food needs to match the mind and soul: simple, sharp, and tidy." Those words seem to exemplify his recovery and honestly we're in awe and inspired by his efforts. —Kinsey Gidick