Staff Pick

If you work in the City Paper office, chances are you've ordered your lunch from Uber Eats. Do we grimace and growl at the delivery fee? Sure. Do we appreciate our made-to-order lunch al desko? You betcha. The introduction of Uber's food delivery service to this fair city made us all pull out our wallets more frequently, but damn if it isn't worth it every time. —Connelly Hardaway