  2018
  Politics & Public Affairs
Best Lack Of Action By  The City Of Charleston 

Not adding a plaque  to the Calhoun monument

Staff Pick

What could have amounted to a significant step for a city steeped in antebellum nostalgia was instead a disappointing display of lack of leadership. In a showdown between crotchety Confederate sympathizers making their case under the guise of historical accuracy and city leaders who want to maintain relatively peaceful Council meetings, the earlier cabrónes came out on top — for now. City leaders passed the buck to father time, reading a memo addressed to Council suggesting that they defer the controversial question for a year. In a time when other mayors are taking initiative and going as far as removing these problematic and downright offensive monuments, this feels like a surrender to the painful legacy of slavery and the descendants of the oppressors.—Adam Manno
