Best Juice/smoothie bar 

Huriyali

click to enlarge huriyali-9_rsmith.jpg

Ruta Smith

Readers Pick

401 Huger St. Downtown
(843) 207-4436
huriyali.com

Amid all the change on the restaurant scene downtown, Huriyali has developed into a constant for its fresh offerings and friendly staff all tucked into a compact location that’s great for grab and go or to sit and stay awhile. Huriyali’s humble beginnings were as a mobile juice cart that became a regular sight at local farmer’s markets. Flavors range depending on seasonal ingredients, but these aren’t your run-of-the-mill sticky-sweet juices. Depending on your selection, you’ll find hints of ginger, carrot, pineapple and other unique, potent flavors. Your taste buds and your body will thank you.

These days, in addition to bottles of fresh juices, you can grab a filling, nutritious lunch or snack. From rich acai bowls to smoothies and poke, salads and more, this oasis on Huger Street is a solid healthy option downtown.

Walk in and order from the menu at the register or grab a juice, kombucha or flavorful and filling snacks and be on your way. (Of course, because of COVID-19, you can also order online.) —Sam Spence

Runner-up: Hustle Smoothie Bar

