Best Irish Goodbye 

Spoleto finale at Middleton Place

Little did we know last year, as we sipped our rosé and picked at elaborate cheese platters below gorgeous live oaks, that the Spoleto Finale of 2017 was the last one to be held at Middleton Place. That's right finale fiends, this year Spoleto is changing it up for the first time in many years, and moving the finale to The Joe. While we're excited about the potential of this new venue — and stoked for the finale to be held at a more accessible spot for many festival-goers, we sure will miss those hot, hot summer days out on Middleton Place's lawn. RIP Spoleto picnics, you lived a good life. —Connelly Hardaway
