Best Investigative Food Journalist 

Staff Pick

I don't care what her critics have to say about her, Hanna Raskin is a badass reporter. As if her second year on the James Beard finalist list wasn't enough, Raskin pretty much single-handedly exposed misconduct allegations against one of this city's food leaders. After speaking with seven employees at Patrick Properties (Fish, Lowndes Grove, the Aiken Rhett house, and The American Theater) who described their CEO as a "chronic trespasser of social boundaries, prone to doling out backrubs, planting kisses and sending unseemly late-night text messages against recipients' wishes," he was let go of his job and all of his board positions including the James Beard Foundation. —Kinsey Gidick