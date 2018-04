Staff Pick

Nearly 80,000 people follow @CharlestonSC on Instagram, the “Official Account of Charleston” displaying sunny and flowery postcard images that would make the CVB proud. Only one problem: It’s not the official city account. When the IG imposters posted a cringe-worthy message discouraging donations to “street hustlers,” the city made sure to distance themselves from the so-called “official” account. At this point, still nobody knows who runs the account, but they seem to give zero Fs. —Sam Spence