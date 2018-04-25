Best inspired reason to come out for coming out 

Staff Pick

It’s an age-old formula: Take an edgy graphic memoir about sexual awakening and suicide, create a lesbian leading lady, craft a few show tunes, and you get Broadway gold. OK, maybe it’s not a grand tradition on the Great White Way, but thanks to the Tony Award-winning musical adaptation of Alison Bechdel’s memoir created by playwright Lisa Kron and composer Jeanine Tesori, Fun Home: The Musical has now shaken up the musical canon in exquisite, transformative ways. PURE’s fine cast and deft directorial assist from Chad Henderson of Columbia’s Trustus Theater rendered this production positively sublime. —Maura Hogan