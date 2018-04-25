You searched for:

Best Inn For A St. Paddy’s Day Visit 

Church Street Inn

Staff Pick

Next St. Patrick’s Day, if you’re visiting this fair city or staycationing downtown so you don’t have to spend a trillion dollars for uber, might we suggest an inn perfectly situated for green Guinness celebrations? Church Street Inn is a cozy little spot, with comfortable rooms and plenty of space to spread out. It’s not like, say, The Dewberry level of glam, but it’s convenient, cute, and situated right across from Tommy Condon’s Irish Pub. If you want to people watch some drunkies wandering around the city and have easy access to your very own legit Irish experience, there is no better place to stay. Plus, it’s right next to new coffee shop Bitty & Beau’s, so you can fuel up with caffeine to cure that Guinness hangover. — Mary Scott Hardaway
