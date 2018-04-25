Best “In” Color Perfect Shirt 

Staff Pick

I have a ton of clothes — when you grow up with a doppleganger, rodeo partner, another clever word for “twin,” you acquire a lot of stuff. But the thing about stuff is that it all starts to run together eventually. This past year, though, I was gifted a particular item of clothing that I wear about once a week — and one that my sister “borrows” whenever she can get her hands on it. Maybe it’s because it was featured in Charleston mag’s photoshoot on a yacht, or maybe it’s because it’s the absolute perfect, chic, mustard color — but the fringe-y sleeveless shirt I got from Maris DeHart is my hands-down favorite item of clothing. I just wish I had two. —Connelly Hardaway