They didn’t really sneak their way into this category, but the Midnight City is only a cover band sometimes. Granted, playing raucous covers at weddings and parties is where they cut their teeth and became a local favorite. But, back in November, the quartet released their first EP with original material, titled Heartdream. Since then, they’ve slowly incorporated a few of their own songs into their set. “We sprinkle them in when we can,” vocalist and guitarist Brian Jarvis said. “Ultimately, we’re being hired to play the hits and the nostalgia that everybody loves, but the more we’ve been doing it, we have those diehard fans who are like, ‘Play an original.’” During the pandemic, the Midnight City has been working on more acoustic shows to accommodate the smaller capacity many venues are enforcing. “It’s basically all the stuff we do as a full band, but more stripped down,” Jarvis added. “I would much rather play electric, but you roll with the punches.” With roughly 200 songs in the Midnight City’s repertoire, we’re sure they can find some acoustic songs that still get a party started. —Heath Ellison

Runner-Up: Dan’s Tramp Stamp and the Money Bags