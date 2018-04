Staff Pick

PBR Chucktown’s Jillian Cunningham gave Charleston what it really needed three years ago. For those of us who would rather listen to punk, garage, metal, rock ‘n’ roll, and hip-hop as our feet stick to the floor, the good and gritty PBR’s Dirty Southeast Music Festival is just the ticket. Volume 3 went down in March across dive bar venues, like Tin Roof and Recovery Room, and listeners got to hear the best of local acts while sippin’ on, you guessed it, good ol’ PBR. —Kelly Rae Smith