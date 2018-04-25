Best “Holy Shit!” This Is A Tough But Awesome Workout 

Staff Pick

It has inferno in the name for God’s sake. Inferno Hot Pilates is a low impact high intensity workout in a hot AF room. You work on your inner and outer thighs, calves, glutes, core, arms, pretty much all the parts you look at in the mirror and whisper “get a litle tighter, please.” And, all the exercises are super fast, no more than a minute for each hold, pulse, pushup, etc. With an upbeat playlist, patient and helpful instructors, and a home base in Las Vegas, there’s nothing not to love about inferno hot pilates. And, if you’re like us, you can head to Beer Works next door post workout to celebrate with a cold one ... balance, right? — Mary Scott Hardaway