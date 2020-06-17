1081 Morrison Drive. Downtown

(843) 727-1145

edmundsoast.com

The Edmund’s Oast happy hour gets bonus points for starting early at 4:30 p.m., but the real reasons an afternoon at the 23-seat bar are a can’t miss attraction are the $5 bites from executive chef Bob Cook. Pair that with a $5 cocktail or house beer and you’ve got yourself an ideal escape from reality.

“Obviously with any happy hour, the key pillar is going to be value,” said Edmund’s Oast owner Scott Shor. With $5 catfish sliders, tiny burgers and plates of sticky peanut wings, it’s safe to say they have that part covered.

In addition, Shor said they offer their happy hour seven days a week to make it available for everyone. “Hospitality is about being inclusive, not exclusive. The diversity of our items and the fact that it’s easily accessible makes ours a little different.” Happy hour isn’t all about the food and drink, especially if you plan on staying awhile. A comfortable seat is a must, and the cushiony chairs at the Edmund’s Oast bar certainly do the trick. Did we just describe the perfect happy hour? We can’t promise you won’t extend the visit past the 6:30 p.m. conclusion of discounted prices, but we’re willing to put money on this happy hour becoming a part of your post-work rotation. —Parker Milner

Runner-up: Recovery Room Tavern