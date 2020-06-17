114 St. Philip St. Downtown (843) 400-0026

stellascharleston.com

Go to Stella’s for the hummus or souvlaki, but stay for the authentic spanakopita, moussaka and pastichiatho that make a meal at the downtown Charleston eatery feel like a journey to Greece. Combine that with weekend brunch and craft libations and that’s what we call the full package.

But it’s that never-ending devotion to Greek cuisine that sets Stella’s apart. The restaurant, named after Stella Dikos who opened the first iteration of Stella’s in Richmond in 1983, continues to marry the traditional approach with a modern vibe fitting of Charleston. Olive oil from small Greek family farms. Homemade baklava. And don’t even get us started on the honey-glazed loukoumades. Take your Greek grandmother for kotopoulo or your college-aged little brother for boozy frappés during weekend brunch.

“Thank you to all our patrons and the Holy City community for welcoming us with open arms,” the restaurant wrote in a January post honoring their third anniversary. Stella’s, you had us at phyllo-wrapped feta.

CP writer Vanessa Wolf said it best, calling Stella’s a “gift from the Greek gods” when the restaurant debuted in 2017. Apparently it’s the gift that keeps on giving because we’re still going back for more. —Parker Milner

Runner-up: Kairos Mediterranean