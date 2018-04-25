Best Furry Way To Have A Good Laugh 

Staff Pick

Copulating wannabe Muppets got an ever-so-clever and curiously heartfelt platform in Avenue Q: The Musical, thanks to a slick songbook, as well as an impressively polished reprise of an earlier production by Charleston Stage during their 40th anniversary year. Anyone who was ever plunked down in front of PBS — or has called in the screen-sized babysitter for his or her own spawn — was treated to the guilty pleasure of hand puppets misbehaving, and on the esteemed Dock Street Theatre stage no less. —Maura Hogan