Best Frustrated, Expert Explanations To City Council Members 

Staff Pick

The city's planning director, Jacob Lindsey, has to come before the 12 City Council members and Mayor Tecklenburg at almost every meeting. His erudite expertise as head of the city's office on Planning, Preservation and Sustainability is shrouded in as many technicalities as the day is long. During a four-hour Council meeting, Lindsey's silver-tongued lilt is enough to make the most persistent Council member come off the rimrock. "Well, all right," they seem to suggest, backing down from whatever their stance is, holstering their guns, and saving their ammo for a more, say, unsuspecting city staff member.—Adam Manno