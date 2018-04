Staff Pick

While we love the TV adaptation of Stephen King's thriller, Mr. Mercedes — shot here in Charleston — for its sinister characters and riveting plotlines, our favorite part of the show is seeing local bars and restaurants on the screen. While Mr. Mercedes takes place in "Ohio," there's no mistaking the quaint kitsch of Little Jack's Tavern or the cozy pub vibe of Prohibition. We'll drink to local restaurant cameos any day. —Connelly Hardaway