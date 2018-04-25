Best Federal Failure 

Staff Pick

It's a load of bull and they all know it. First launched in May 2016, there was to be a federal assessment of the North Charleston Police Department. Even facing all of its detractors, the report — collaborative in nature — would have offered an impartial look at the department following the death of Walter Scott, who was gunned down by North Charleston officer Michael Slager. Slager eventually copped to federal charges, but the police assessment was shelved by the Department of Justice in 2017. —Dustin Waters