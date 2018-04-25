Best fauxhawk  to leave Congress 

Staff Pick

Congressman Trey Gowdy may be best known for his singular focus on Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's emails in the lead-up to the 2016 election. But since announcing he's leaving Congress this fall, Gowdy has been dosing Fox News hosts and everyone else in earshot with real talk about the sobering political times we're in, porn star dalliances, and Henry Winkler lawyer-lookalikes. The real real talk though might be that Gowdy's notorious silver spikes may have finally met their match with the pumpkin orange bouffant bouncing around the White House. Guess you could say Gowdy's politics just didn't gel. —Sam Spence