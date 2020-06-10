Marion Square. Downtown

(843) 724-7305

charlestonfarmersmarket.com

For anyone who enjoys food, the Charleston Farmers Market is the ideal introduction to the city. Centrally located in Marion Square, the market creates a palpable buzz during weekends from the beginning of April to the end of November.

After receiving top honors from City Paper readers in at least one category for the last 10 years, it’s clear that the interaction between the produce stands and food vendors selling hungry visitors breakfast and lunch sets the Charleston Farmers Market apart. By requiring vendors to use locally-sourced ingredients, market manager Harrison Chapman said places like Semilla, Roti Rolls and The Big Egg serve as displays for how the produce can be prepared. “We encourage education about the products, which adds value for the customers,” he said. With nearly 100 rotating farmers, growers, artisans, crafters and food concessionaires, it might take more than one go-round to get the lay of the land. According to Chapman, it’s the experience of perusing the lively market that’s kept it at the top of Charleston’s list of attractions.

“The market has been going on for over 30 years now, and the success is a testament to our dedicated vendors and customers.” —Parker Milner

