Best F&B Show Of Support 

The Passing Of Shane Whiddon

Virginia's on King's Chef Shane Whiddon was murdered by a disgruntled former employee last August — and the outpouring of support for his wife and two children afterwards was nothing short of incredible. Nothing can bring back the loving father and husband, but the community of food and bev workers — and plenty of strangers — did raise $140,816 (as of a recent check) for the Whiddon family. An upcoming art show during Piccolo Spoleto, A Dialogue in Black and White, created by local artist Cookie Washington, is dedicated to Whiddon, reminding everyone that his memory lives on in Charleston. —Connelly Hardaway
