Best F&B News For Women 

Staff Pick

Women hospitality members, if you haven't signed up to attend FAB Conference yet, get on it. If there's one thing we wish the journalism world had it's a conference for women just like FAB. Randi Weinstein's two-day two track seminar series was designed to give women a place to work on themselves and network with the best and brightest in the food industry. After a roaring success at year one, FAB returns this summer with another bold name list of speakers like Kat Kinsman, Asha Gomez, Dana Cowin, Katie Button, and Patricia Duffy. This kind of access to these kinds of leaders is rare and we're so impressed Weinstein has brought them all here. —Kinsey Gidick