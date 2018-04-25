Best Excuse For A Party 

Staff Pick

When the city declared that parking meters would go up to $2 an hour and be monitored from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., people were naturally not pleased. But when F&Bers 'got wind' of it, oooh shit, they were pissed. And they showed it, protesting a March city council meeting and, not surprisingly, throwing a pre-game party in advance. The good people at One Broad restaurant figured protestors might need some liquid courage to get them prepped for the event, so they sold all their drinks for $2 before the meeting. Sadly all it may have done was offer a slight buzz before the bad news. The parking meter increase passed and went into effect this month. —Kinsey Gidick