Best Environmental Campaign 

Last summer we learned that in Charleston County, straws can’t be recycled. Which means that an average of 634,000 straws in the area are going into the ocean or landfills. Surfrider Charleston Chapter Chair Kate Dittloff, along with the Charleston Restaurant Association, Charleston Bartender’s Guild, 5 Gyres Institute, and Lonely Whale Foundation launched the Strawless Summer Challenge in June, a call to all area bars and restaurants to stop using plastic straws through the month of August. And by god did people fall in line — they simply stopped sucking. Believe it or not, putting your mouth on a glass will not give you yellow fever! And paper straws won’t give you gangrene. Here’s to hoping diners continue to think twice before asking for that straw. —Mary Scott Hardaway