Staff Pick

We love a good parlor trick and Cynthia Wong, former pastry chef at Butcher & Bee and new owner of Life Raft Treats truck, knows how to pull one off. This year she rolled out drumstick ice cream. We're talking a 100 percent convincing piece of fried chicken that's actually ice cream. Sold in buckets, the hilarious dessert managed to fool many of our friends this year. We only hope she continues her sweet slight of hand in her future endeavors. —Kinsey Gidick