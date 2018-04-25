You searched for:

Best Dropped DUI Charge Against An Elected Official 

State Sen. Paul Campbell

Staff Pick

Paul Campbell does double duty as a state senator and as the CEO of the Charleston County Aviation Authority. He's a well-known guy. Now, it's pretty common for DUI charges in South Carolina to get thrown out on a technicality. Unless you just pass out on the hood of the cruiser after reciting a rearranged ABCs, a lawyer can do you a lot of good. So it's probably no surprise that when a man with a lawyer who's also a state senator who also runs the local airport walked into his DUI hearing, he eventually walked out with no DUI. —Sam Spence
