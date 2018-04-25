You searched for:

Best Drink For Cranky Co-Workers 

Cane Rhum Bar's pain killer

Staff Pick

This year's CP holiday party was held at Cane Rhum Bar — a beachy escape that was more than welcome during Charleston's icky cold winter. And while we all love our co-workers (don't we??), it doesn't hurt to gather in the company of boozy beverages to keep the night chugging along smoothly. That's where Cane's rum-based (as they all are, but just FYI) Pain Killer enters, stage left, mixed up with pineapple and orange juices, coconut cream, and nutmeg. The too-good-for-its-own-good drink was a crowd favorite, and maybe some people lost count of how many they had, maybe they didn't, we'll never tell. —Connelly Hardaway

