1812 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. #16b. West Ashley

(843) 724-9917

duckdonuts.com

Everyone loves the classics, but a place willing to transform nostalgic desserts into donut form? With an assortment that runs the gamut, Duck Donuts has City Paper readers lining up for s’mores, PB&J, cinnamon bun and other inventive fried dough flavors.

“We strive everyday to make our customers happy by providing them fresh, made-to-order donuts from some of our inspirational pictures but also their creations,” said Duck Donuts store owner Katie Straughn. “We are always trying to come up with new seasonal flavors and other exciting ways to give our customers what they want.”

This year, Straughn said the fan favorite was maple icing with chopped bacon. “Even for those that just think it sounds weird try it and love it.”

Blueberry icing with lemon drizzle, lemon with raspberry drizzle, cinnamon sugar with vanilla drizzle and vanilla with Oreos and hot fudge were some of the other flavors customers fell in love with over the course of the year.

The seasonal approach never stops at Duck Donuts, and Straughn said that customers have a lot to look forward to in 2020. “We have a few new exciting donut flavors coming out this year as well as a new peach topping which we will start in June.” —Parker Milner

Runner-up: Krispy Kreme