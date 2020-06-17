4201 Spruill Ave. North Charleston

(843) 557-1405

Charleston’s oldest working distillery, Firefly moved into some brand new digs this year. The 20,000-square-foot distillery opened earlier this year on South Rhett Avenue, near Park Circle. And while the building itself is massively impressive, the distillery’s story is even more so. Way back in 2007-2008, Firefly helped lead the S.C. liquor industry out of the rut in which it was stuck. Founders Jim Irvin and Scott Newitt hired lobbyists and lawyers to get a bill passed into state law that made it affordable — and legal — to distill, sample and purchase bottled spirits at S.C. distilleries. And while we have Firefly to thank for sensible liquor laws, the distillery wants to thank Charleston for the city’s continued support. “Owning a local business for the last 12 years has been the most rewarding work in my life,” said Newitt. “I get so much joy out of each day because I’m doing what I love in such an amazing city. The community here in Charleston is essential to our success. Their continued support makes us able to do what we love every day.” —Connelly Hardaway

Runner-up: High Wire Distilling