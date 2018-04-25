Best disorderly conduct arrest 

Staff Pick

Writer Emily Abedon made headlines in November when she disrupted Steve Bannon’s speech at The Citadel Republican Society dinner. The Sullivan’s Island activist and Charleston magazine contributor jumped up 32 minutes into the speech, shouting “Mr. Bannon, was it the ‘divine hand’ of God...” before being drowned out by attendees’ boos. Bannon tried to play it off by joking, “I’d like to thank one of my ex-wives for showing up tonight.” Followed by, “You’re a good girl.” Abedon was charged with disorderly conduct by Citadel Police and crowned a hero by fellow activisits. —Kinsey Gidick