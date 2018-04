Staff Pick

When 2 Slices dropped their video for electro-pop single “Slow Poison,” the City Paper editorial office came to a screeching halt, mesmerized as we were with both the beat and Danny Martin’s sweet dance moves. The visuals, filmed by Dominic and Geno DiMaria inside the Commodore music venue, were done, bafflingly, in just one shot. Now the office anthem, “Slow Poison” can fill a room, and indeed your heart, with the purest of joy. —Kelly Rae Smith