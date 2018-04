Staff Pick

Madder than an old wet hen and rank as a polecat, a disgruntled former Harris Teeter contractor managed to steal headlines after he was charged with spraying the produce aisle with a brown liquid later found to contain human waste. The shit-stirrer claimed to have gotten the muddy end of the stick, but his alleged crime was enough to put even the staunchest mutton-puncher off their feed. —Dustin Waters