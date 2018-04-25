Best Controversial Future Museum 

Staff Pick

Moshe Safdie has a kick-ass design proposed for the National Medal of Honor Museum, located at Patriot's Point and designed to honor the story of the National Medal of Honor, the nation's highest military award for valor in combat. The only problem? The proposed building is 140 feet tall — a tad taller than Mt. Pleasant's building height regulation, which hovers at 80 feet. In March, mayor Will Haynie said that the building's design has put Mt. P's town council in a "very bad position." And Safdie, well, he doesn't think the building will have the same effect if the height is lowered. We'll see how this duel plays out in the next few months. —Connelly Hardaway