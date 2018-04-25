Best Consignment Clothing Store (Adult) 

Switch to the
mobile version
of this page.
username
edit Profile
logout
login
jobs
cars
homes
rentals
pets
services
tickets
What's happening today
What's happening this week
Staff Picks
Calendar Listings
Find Live Music
Find Restaurants
Get Tickets to Party at the Point
Find great local events with City Paper Tickets
Eat Local at the 11th annual Chef's Potluck
Food+Drink
Music+Clubs
News+Opinion
Arts+Movies
Calendar+Scene
Browse News+Opinion
Starting Monday you'll need to feed Charleston parking meters until 10 p.m.
Richland County judge drops pot charges against Dylann Roof's little sister
The Agenda: Clyburn reflects on leaving FCC; 86% support background check law
Stegelin: Trump's Twitter bombs
McMaster and Graham backed Trump's re-election bid in a series of tweets Thursday
Medical marijuana bill advances out of committee in S.C. House
{ more }
The Battery
Recent Comments
Blotter
Submit a letter to the editor
Submit a news tip
Browse Calendar+Scene
Freeloaders: April showers rain down free stuff
Visit the biggest bounce house — ever — at Middleton Woodlands this May
Weekend Roundup: Light it up
Eight ways to celebrate Earth Day in Charleston this weekend
Fresh Future Farm hosts volunteer day block party this Saturday
Unity of Charleston hosts Interfaith March for Peace and Justice on Sun. April 29
{ more }
Seersucker & Stilettos
CP Perks
Coming up this week
Search events
Beach Guide
Buy Tickets
Submit an event
Browse Arts+Movies
Radcliffe Bailey's
Pensive
explores the South's dark past
Hanahan blacksmith Josh Weston competes on History Channel's 'Knife or Death'
Uncivil, podcast steeped in Charleston history, wins Peabody Award
PURE Theatre's performance of
Straight White Men
takes on the pros and cons of privilege
Now's your chance to be an extra on
Mr. Mercedes
season 2
Charleston's JCC Without Walls Bookfest presents author of 'My Jewish Year,' Abigail Pogrebin
{ more }
Culture Shock
Holy Cinema
Spoleto Buzz
Fall Arts Issue
Film Reviews
In Theaters Now
Movie Times
Spoleto 2017
Browse Food+Drink
Chef Amalia Scatena lands at goat.sheep.cow.north after leaving Cannon Green
It's strawberry season: Here's where to eat or drink the fresh berries around town
Expect to see the Chug-a-Lug Wagon at every twee Charleston event this spring
Two black-owned businesses open kiosks at the Charleston airport, Cuban restaurant next
PHOTOS: Tacos, cocktails, and porch-sittin' at Tattooed Senorita
Why I'm done soul-searching — momentarily
{ more }
Eat
DISH dining guide
DIRT local food guide
Restaurant Reviews
SWIG bar guide
Cuisine Calendar
Find a restaurant
Browse Music+Clubs
Raury will perform a secret sunset show at a beach near you today
Shovels & Rope rolled out a rockin' red carpet for High Water artists
The 5th Annual Summer Shindig returns to The Royal American in June
The Rock*A*Teens, feat. Charleston's T Ballard Lesemann, featured on NPR
PHOTOS: All the crowds from High Water Festival 2018
High Water Festival 2019 will take place April 13-14
{ more }
Feedback File
Find live music
Music venues
Submit a music event
You searched for:
[X]
2018
[X]
Shops, Wares & Services
Start over
Narrow Search
Show only
Staff Pick
Staff Pick
Readers Pick
Readers Pick
Image
Image
Section
Select a section
Intro
Attractions & City Living
Politics & Public Affairs
Culture, Arts & Entertainment
News & The Media
Recreation, Health, & Beauty
Shops, Wares & Services
Eating & Drinking Out
Year
Select a year
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
Category
Best Consignment Clothing Store (Adult)
Best Electrician/Company
Best Grocery Store
Best Mall/Shopping Center
Best Tire Store
Best Place To Buy Coffee Mug Earrings
Best Place To Wash Your Best Friend
Best Accessories Store
Best Antique Store
Best Art Supply Store
Best Baby Store
Best Bead Store
Best Bookstore
Best Boutique
Best Cab Company
[X]
Close Window
Best Consignment Clothing Store (Adult)
Best Electrician/Company
Best Grocery Store
Best Mall/Shopping Center
Best Tire Store
Best Place To Buy Coffee Mug Earrings
Best Place To Wash Your Best Friend
Best Accessories Store
Best Antique Store
Best Art Supply Store
Best Baby Store
Best Bead Store
Best Bookstore
Best Boutique
Best Cab Company
Best Car Wash
Best Cell Phone Repair
Best Cheese Shop
Best Children’s Clothing Retailer
Best Children’s Consignment Store
Best Collegiate Store
Best Comic Book Shop
Best Community Supported Agriculture (CSA)
Best Consignment Furniture Store
Best Corner Store
Best Costume Shop/Party Store
Best Department Store
Best Doggie Day Care
Best Dry Cleaner
Best Eyewear Boutique
Best Financial Institution
Best Florist
Best Frame Shop
Best Furniture Store
Best Garden Store/Nursery
Best Gift Store
Best Gourmet Grocery Store
Best Hardware Store
Best Health Food Store
Best Heating & Air Company
Best Home Accessories Store
Best Home Builder
Best Home Security Company
Best Insurance Agency
Best Jewelry Store
Best Landscaper
Best Law Firm
Best Lawyer
Best Lighting Store
Best Limo/Party Bus Company
Best Lingerie Store
Best Liquor Store
Best Local Farm
Best Mechanic
Best Men’s Clothing Store
Best Mortgage Company
Best Motorcycle Shop
Best Music Store
Best Musical Instrument Store
Best Outdoor Living Store
Best Paint Store
Best Pawn Shop
Best Pest Control
Best Pet Groomer
Best Pet Store
Best Place to Buy a New Car
Best Place to Buy a Used Car
Best Plumber/Company
Best Property Management
Best Real Estate Agent
Best Realty Company
Best Resale Shop
Best Shoe Repair
Best Shoe Store
Best Shopping District
Best Stationary Store
Best Technology Company
Best Thrift Store
Best Tobacco Shop
Best Toy Store
Best Used Bookstore
Best Vape Shop
Best Vintage Clothing Store
Best Wedding Venue
Best Wine Shop
Best Women’s Clothing Store
Best Offseason Farmers Market
Best Place To Buy A Nautilus Shell Gravy Boat
Best Place To Trust With Your Pet’s Life
Best Charcuterie
Best Cheap Meal
Best Meat & 3 Veggies
Best Waterfront Dining
Best Wings
Best Way To Equip Your Millennial Haven
Best New Retail Corner
Best Two-Fer Bridal Shop
Best X-Mas Shopping
Best Place To Drink Frosé And Pretend You Aren’t Broke
Best New Fashion Designer
Best Way To Hang Plants
Best Place To See Women’s Obsession With Candles
Best Little Earrings That Could
Best “In” Color Perfect Shirt
Best New Florist
Best Customer Service For Nervous Groom-To-Be
Best Place To Get A Massive Gold Ring Balloon
Best New Eclectic Market
Best Brick-And-Mortar Manifestation
Best Typical Mt. Pleasant Pop-Up
Shops, Wares, and Services
Best Cigar Store
Best Local Clothing Designer
...more »
Other Searches
Article Search
Events
Location Guide
Member Search
Issue Archives
Slideshows
Comments
Videos
Images
Best of Charleston
2018
«
PREV:
Best Community Supported Agricultur...
|
NEXT:
Best Consignment Furniture Store
»
Best Consignment Clothing Store (Adult)
Uptown Cheapskate
Share
Tweet
Runner-up: Consign Charleston
Comments
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
Subscribing…
With RSS
Comment
Add a comment
Subscribe to this thread
{ more }
This ain't the Wild West — it's Charleston
1 comment
Expect to see the Chug-a-Lug Wagon at every twee Charleston event this spring
1 comment
Shovels & Rope rolled out a rockin' red carpet for High Water artists
1 comment
Two black-owned businesses open kiosks at the Charleston airport, Cuban restaurant next
2 comments
Starting Monday you'll need to feed Charleston parking meters until 10 p.m.
2 comments
{ more }
The Washout restaurant
Love it .. you will too .. I promise . Great food .. beer …
-
janej77
Hungry Monk Music
Outstanding place to listen to great local music.
-
rhayes73
Geno's Place
Awesome lunch cooked on fridays and great service...awesome atmosphere
-
Shannon Cason
Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary
We've worked with numerous animal rescue groups over the past 20 plus years but Hallie…
-
Allan Schildknecht
Dockery's
This is hands down the best beer in Charleston. The Controversy IPA is my personal…
-
Colleen Wilson
Best of Charleston 2018
Cooking with buffalo chips and 5 other prairie meal life hacks
This ain't the Wild West — it's Charleston
Keep It Holstered
Recreation, Health, and Beauty
John Spell of Roger Bellow & The Drifting Troubadours is Charleston's country music authority
Be Steel My Heart
Food+Drink
Find a restaurant
Restaurant reviews
DISH dining guide
Swig bar guide
Cuisine calendar
Music+Clubs
Who's playing tonight
Search live music
Live reviews
Submit a listing
News+Opinion
Blotter
The Battery
Haire of the dog
Submit a news tip
Columns
Arts+Movies
Film reviews
Movie times
Live theater
Visual arts
Movies in the Park
Calendar+Scene
Cool stuff to do today
The Scene
Search events
Submit an event
Seersucker & Stilettos
Classifieds
Jobs
Cars
Homes
Pets
Services
Problems with the site?
|
Contact us
|
Where to find copies
|
Privacy statement
|
Terms of use
|
Best of Charleston
|
Advertising Info
Powered by
Foundation
© Copyright 2018,
Charleston City Paper