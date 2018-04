Staff Pick

Y'all remember 2016 — the year without Fright Nights? It was a scary time indeed — scary boring that is. Everyone's favorite excuse to clutch the arm of their significant other, or whatever stranger's nearby, Fright Nights at Boone Hall is part of the fun of Lowcountry Halloween. Fortunately, the month-long celebration of things that go bump in the night returned last year, bringing with it attractions like The Crypt and the Cemetery of Lost Souls. So spooky, so good. —Connelly Hardaway