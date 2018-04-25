Best Comeback Special 

Staff Pick

After some successful full-band reunions, the beloved Jump, Little Children announced at the end of last year they’d be ditching the reunion schtick and making new music. Fans responded favorably and proceeded to crush the band’s PledgeMusic goal, racking up rewards like bassist Johnny Grey’s old hat along with handwritten lyrics. Two new songs were unveiled during December 2017 shows, but a whole collection of newbies, their first in a decade, should be ready for your ears in the coming months. —Kelly Rae Smith